Assessing Hims & Hers Health: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Hims & Hers Health, presenting an average target of $24.0, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. This current average has increased by 9.09% from the previous average price target of $22.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Hims & Hers Health by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target George Hill Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $27.00 $23.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $21.00 $18.00 Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $28.00 $24.00 Michael Cherny B of A Securities Raises Buy $25.00 $23.00 Michael Cherny B of A Securities Raises Buy $23.00 $20.00 Michael Cherny B of A Securities Lowers Buy $20.00 $24.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Announces Buy $24.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hims & Hers Health. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Hims & Hers Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Hims & Hers Health's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Hims & Hers Health's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Hims & Hers Health Better

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care, and more.

Hims & Hers Health's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Hims & Hers Health displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 77.13%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Hims & Hers Health's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 18.82%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hims & Hers Health's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 18.85%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hims & Hers Health's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.96% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Hims & Hers Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.03, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

