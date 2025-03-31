Assessing The Hartford Insurance Gr: Insights From 8 Financial Analysts

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on The Hartford Insurance Gr (NYSE:HIG), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $132.5, along with a high estimate of $140.00 and a low estimate of $125.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.44% from the previous average price target of $130.62.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive The Hartford Insurance Gr. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target C. Gregory Peters Raymond James Raises Outperform $135.00 $125.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $140.00 $139.00 Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $125.00 $125.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $130.00 $127.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $126.00 $130.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $130.00 $134.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $139.00 $135.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Overweight $135.00 $130.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to The Hartford Insurance Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of The Hartford Insurance Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of The Hartford Insurance Gr's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of The Hartford Insurance Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind The Hartford Insurance Gr

The Hartford Insurance Group Inc. provides property and casualty insurance, group benefits, and mutual funds. The company is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust, and integrity. The Company currently conducts business principally in five reportable segments including Business Insurance, Personal Insurance, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Employee Benefits, and Hartford Funds, as well as a Corporate category. The company generates a majority of its revenue from Business Insurance.

The Hartford Insurance Gr: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: The Hartford Insurance Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.54%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The Hartford Insurance Gr's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 12.47%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The Hartford Insurance Gr's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.17%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The Hartford Insurance Gr's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.05%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, The Hartford Insurance Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

