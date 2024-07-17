Assessing Guardant Health: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $34.29, a high estimate of $44.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. This current average represents a 6.69% decrease from the previous average price target of $36.75.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Guardant Health's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $32.00 $28.00 Subbu Nambi Guggenheim Announces Buy $36.00 - Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $38.00 $30.00 Tycho Peterson Jefferies Announces Buy $32.00 - Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $44.00 $44.00 Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $30.00 $45.00 Alex Nowark Craig-Hallum Announces Buy $28.00 -

Unveiling the Story Behind Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, based in Redwood City, California, is a leader in liquid-based cancer tests for clinical and research use. The company offers Guardant360 LDT, a liquid biopsy test for treatment selection in advanced stage cancer, Guardant360 CDx, an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for several targeted therapies, and Guardant OMNI, a broader gene panel for immuno-oncology research. In 2021, Guardant launched Reveal, a tumor-agnostic molecular residual disease, or MRD, test. In 2022, the company launched a lab-developed test version of Shield, a liquid biopsy for colorectal cancer, or CRC, screening. Additionally, Guardant offers research development services such as regulatory approval consultancy and clinical trial referrals.

Guardant Health: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Guardant Health displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 30.9%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Guardant Health's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -68.24%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -101.32%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.59%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 19.73, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

