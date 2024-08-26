Assessing GoDaddy: Insights From 11 Financial Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 11 analysts have evaluated GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated GoDaddy and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $171.73, accompanied by a high estimate of $190.00 and a low estimate of $158.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 12.44% increase from the previous average price target of $152.73.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of GoDaddy by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $186.00 $170.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $175.00 $145.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $170.00 $158.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $175.00 $150.00 Vikram Kesavabhotla Baird Raises Outperform $190.00 $175.00 Trevor Young Barclays Raises Overweight $165.00 $150.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $160.00 $145.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $158.00 $158.00 Naved Khan B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $170.00 $143.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Raises Buy $165.00 $150.00 Alexei Gogolev JP Morgan Raises Overweight $175.00 $136.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to GoDaddy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of GoDaddy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of GoDaddy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into GoDaddy's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on GoDaddy analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind GoDaddy

GoDaddy is a provider of domain registration and aftermarket services, website hosting, security, design, and business productivity tools, commerce solutions, and domain registry services. The company primarily targets micro- to small businesses, website design professionals, registrar peers, and domain investors. Since acquiring payment processing platform Poynt in 2021, the company has expanded into omnicommerce solutions, including offering an online payment gateway and offline point-of-sale devices.

GoDaddy: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining GoDaddy's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.29% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 13.01%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): GoDaddy's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 51.17%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): GoDaddy's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.86%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99, GoDaddy faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GDDY

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for GDDY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.