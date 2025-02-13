Assessing GoDaddy: Insights From 10 Financial Analysts

In the last three months, 10 analysts have published ratings on GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated GoDaddy and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $224.6, accompanied by a high estimate of $251.00 and a low estimate of $198.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 14.01% increase from the previous average price target of $197.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of GoDaddy's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $230.00 $200.00 Alexei Gogolev JP Morgan Raises Overweight $231.00 $224.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $198.00 - Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $230.00 $185.00 Elizabeth Elliott Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $227.00 $189.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Raises Buy $251.00 $240.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $200.00 $170.00 Alexei Gogolev JP Morgan Raises Overweight $224.00 $175.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $230.00 $190.00 Vikram Kesavabhotla Baird Raises Outperform $225.00 $200.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to GoDaddy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of GoDaddy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of GoDaddy's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of GoDaddy's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is a provider of domain registration and aftermarket services, website hosting, security, design, and business productivity tools, commerce solutions, and domain registry services. The company primarily targets micro- to small businesses, website design professionals, registrar peers, and domain investors. Since acquiring payment processing platform Poynt in 2021, the company has expanded into omnicommerce solutions, including offering an online payment gateway and offline point-of-sale devices.

Financial Insights: GoDaddy

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining GoDaddy's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.28% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: GoDaddy's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 16.6%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): GoDaddy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 74.17%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): GoDaddy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.42%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: GoDaddy's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 10.97, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

