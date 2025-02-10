Assessing Global E Online: Insights From 13 Financial Analysts

Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) underwent analysis by 13 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 5 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Global E Online, presenting an average target of $57.62, a high estimate of $66.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 21.79% from the previous average price target of $47.31.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Global E Online. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $65.00 $55.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $63.00 $56.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $66.00 $63.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $55.00 $38.00 Brian Peterson Raymond James Raises Outperform $55.00 $41.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $60.00 $45.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $60.00 $45.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $64.00 $46.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $63.00 $44.00 Scott Berg Needham Raises Buy $55.00 $48.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $45.00 $41.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Raises Buy $50.00 $45.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $48.00 $48.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Global E Online. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Global E Online compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Global E Online's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Global E Online's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Global E Online analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Global E Online

Global E Online Ltd provides e-commerce solutions. The company offers a platform to enable and accelerate global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. The platform was purpose-built for international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and for merchants to sell from, and, anywhere in the world. The company localizes the shopper experience to make international transactions as seamless as domestic ones. The platform increases the conversion of international traffic into sales by removing much of the complexity associated with international e-commerce.

Key Indicators: Global E Online's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Global E Online's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 31.71% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Global E Online's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -12.82%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Global E Online's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.58%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Global E Online's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.96%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GLBE

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 Keybanc Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for GLBE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.