Assessing Gilead Sciences: Insights From 15 Financial Analysts

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) has been analyzed by 15 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 10 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 5 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Gilead Sciences, revealing an average target of $117.07, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $84.00. This current average has increased by 11.88% from the previous average price target of $104.64.

The standing of Gilead Sciences among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Carter Gould |Cantor Fitzgerald |Announces |Overweight | $125.00|- | |Chris Schott |JP Morgan |Raises |Overweight | $130.00|$120.00 | |Matthew Harrison |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Overweight | $130.00|$123.00 | |Tim Anderson |B of A Securities |Raises |Buy | $126.00|$116.00 | |Mohit Bansal |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $140.00|$120.00 | |Hartaj Singh |Oppenheimer |Raises |Outperform | $132.00|$115.00 | |James Shin |Deutsche Bank |Raises |Buy | $120.00|$80.00 | |Brian Abrahams |RBC Capital |Raises |Sector Perform | $90.00|$84.00 | |Salveen Richter |Goldman Sachs |Raises |Neutral | $96.00|$85.00 | |Evan Seigerman |BMO Capital |Raises |Outperform | $115.00|$110.00 | |Mohit Bansal |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $120.00|$105.00 | |Joseph Catanzaro |Piper Sandler |Raises |Overweight | $110.00|$105.00 | |Matthew Harrison |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Overweight | $123.00|$113.00 | |Brian Abrahams |RBC Capital |Maintains |Sector Perform | $84.00|$84.00 | |Chris Schott |JP Morgan |Raises |Overweight | $115.00|$105.00 |

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Gilead Sciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Gilead Sciences compared to the broader market.

Gilead Sciences develops and markets therapies to treat life-threatening infectious diseases, with the core of its portfolio focused on HIV and hepatitis B and C. Gilead's acquisition of Pharmasset brought rights to hepatitis C drug Sovaldi, which is also part of newer combination regimens that remain standards of care. Gilead is also growing its presence in the oncology market via acquisitions, led by CAR-T cell therapy Yescarta/Tecartus (from Kite) and breast and bladder cancer therapy Trodelvy (from Immunomedics).

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Gilead Sciences showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.4% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Gilead Sciences's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 23.56%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.43%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.14%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, Gilead Sciences adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

