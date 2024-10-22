Assessing Gevo: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $11.31, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $3.25. This current average has increased by 5.6% from the previous average price target of $10.71.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Gevo's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Manav Gupta UBS Raises Neutral $3.25 $0.85 Amit Dayal HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00 Amit Dayal HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00 Amit Dayal HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $14.00 $14.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Gevo. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Gevo compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Gevo's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Gevo's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Gevo

Gevo Inc is a renewable chemicals and biofuels company engaged in the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks. Its operating segments are the Gevo segment, Renewable Natural Gas Segment, and the Agri-Energy segment. By its segments, it is involved in research and development activities related to the future production of SAF, commercial opportunities for other renewable hydrocarbon products and isobutanol, including the development of its biocatalysts, and the produces-pipeline quality methane gas captured from dairy cow manure.

Breaking Down Gevo's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Gevo's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 24.12%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Gevo's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -399.28%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gevo's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.95%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.36%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Gevo's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.14, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

