Assessing Gartner: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Gartner (NYSE:IT), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Gartner and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $556.8, accompanied by a high estimate of $605.00 and a low estimate of $460.00. This current average has increased by 3.19% from the previous average price target of $539.60.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Gartner. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Meuler Baird Raises Outperform $605.00 $579.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $555.00 $564.00 Manav Patnaik Barclays Raises Overweight $600.00 $525.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $460.00 $470.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $564.00 $560.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Gartner. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Gartner compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Gartner's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Gartner

Gartner Inc provides independent research and analysis on information technology and other related technology industries. Its research is delivered to clients' desktops in the form of reports, briefings, and updates. Typical clients are chief information officers and other business executives who help plan companies' IT budgets. Gartner also provides consulting services. The Company operates through three business segments, namely Research, Conferences and Consulting. The company generates majority of the revenue from Research segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Gartner

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Gartner's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.36% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Gartner's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 27.96%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gartner's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 48.51%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gartner's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 5.43%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Gartner's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.73. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

