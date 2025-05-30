Assessing G-III Apparel Group: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

Ratings for G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $27.83, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. This current average has decreased by 10.23% from the previous average price target of $31.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of G-III Apparel Group by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mauricio Serna UBS Raises Neutral $29.00 $27.00 Paul Kearney Barclays Lowers Underweight $21.00 $25.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $30.00 $30.00 Paul Kearney Barclays Lowers Underweight $25.00 $29.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $30.00 $38.00 Mauricio Serna UBS Lowers Neutral $32.00 $37.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to G-III Apparel Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to G-III Apparel Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of G-III Apparel Group compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of G-III Apparel Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of G-III Apparel Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into G-III Apparel Group's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into G-III Apparel Group's Background

G-III Apparel Group Ltd is a textile company. It makes a wide range of apparel, footwear, and accessories that it sells under its own brands, licensed brands, and private-label brands. G-III has a substantial portfolio for licensed and proprietary brands, anchored by five global power brands: DKNY, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Karl Lagerfeld. The company has two reportable operations: Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. The Wholesale operations segment includes sales of products under brands licensed by from third parties, as well as sales of products under its own brands and private label brands. The retail operations segment consists of Wilsons Leather, G.H. Bass, and DKNY retail stores. It derives majority of its revenues from Wholesale operations.

G-III Apparel Group's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: G-III Apparel Group's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.77%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: G-III Apparel Group's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.81% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): G-III Apparel Group's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.93% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): G-III Apparel Group's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.85% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: G-III Apparel Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.17, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

