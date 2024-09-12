Assessing Fox Factory Hldg: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Fox Factory Hldg (NASDAQ:FOXF) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $46.75, a high estimate of $54.00, and a low estimate of $43.00. Highlighting a 9.22% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $51.50.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Fox Factory Hldg by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Perry B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $43.00 $53.00 Anna Glaessgen B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $45.00 $50.00 Craig Kennison Baird Lowers Neutral $45.00 $48.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Buy $54.00 $55.00

Fox Factory Holding Corp is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of performance-defining products and systems used predominantly on bikes, Side-by-Sides, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, ATVs, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks. Its business operates under the FOX, FOX RACING SHOX, and RACE FACE brands. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from North America and also has a presence in Asia, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

Fox Factory Hldg: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Fox Factory Hldg's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -13.03% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.55%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fox Factory Hldg's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.45%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fox Factory Hldg's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.65.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

