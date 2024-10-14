Assessing Fluence Energy: Insights From 9 Financial Analysts

9 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $24.78, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. A decline of 9.2% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Fluence Energy by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Raises Outperform $25.00 $24.00 Ryan Levine Citigroup Lowers Neutral $24.00 $32.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Announces Buy $26.00 - Joseph Osha Guggenheim Announces Buy $26.00 - George Gianarikas Baird Lowers Outperform $27.00 $34.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $23.00 $24.00 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Overweight $28.00 $30.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $16.00 $18.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Lowers Buy $28.00 $29.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Fluence Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fluence Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Fluence Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Fluence Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Inc is enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services, and digital applications for renewables and storage. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Americas.

A Deep Dive into Fluence Energy's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Fluence Energy faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -9.89% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Fluence Energy's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 0.16%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fluence Energy's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fluence Energy's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.05%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, Fluence Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

