Assessing Fluence Energy: Insights From 19 Financial Analysts

19 analysts have shared their evaluations of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 10 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 7 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Fluence Energy, revealing an average target of $11.61, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. Experiencing a 49.89% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $23.17.

The standing of Fluence Energy among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |---------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Mark Strouse |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $7.00|$14.00 | |Christine Cho |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $5.00|$9.00 | |Maheep Mandloi |Mizuho |Announces |Outperform | $8.00|- | |Dimple Gosai |B of A Securities |Lowers |Neutral | $8.00|$20.00 | |Jordan Levy |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $13.00|$28.00 | |Brian Lee |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Buy | $13.00|$26.00 | |Justin Clare |Roth MKM |Lowers |Neutral | $6.50|$20.00 | |Biju Perincheril |Susquehanna |Lowers |Positive | $10.00|$23.00 | |Kashy Harrison |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Neutral | $10.00|$20.00 | |George Gianarikas |Canaccord Genuity |Lowers |Buy | $14.00|$34.00 | |Stephen Trent |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $8.00|$20.00 | |Christine Cho |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $9.00|$22.00 | |Jon Windham |UBS |Lowers |Neutral | $8.00|$28.00 | |Ameet Thakkar |BMO Capital |Lowers |Market Perform | $10.00|$22.00 | |Ryan Levine |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $10.00|$24.00 | |Julien Dumoulin-Smith|B of A Securities |Lowers |Buy | $20.00|$25.00 | |Christine Cho |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $22.00|$28.00 | |Julien Dumoulin-Smith|Jefferies |Lowers |Hold | $15.00|$22.00 | |Tom Curran |Seaport Global |Lowers |Buy | $24.00|$32.00 |

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Fluence Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Fluence Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Fluence Energy Inc is enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services, and digital applications for renewables and storage. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Americas.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Fluence Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -48.68%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Fluence Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -22.2% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fluence Energy's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -9.41%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -2.01%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.95, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

