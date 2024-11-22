Assessing First Solar: Insights From 21 Financial Analysts

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) has been analyzed by 21 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 10 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 8 1 0 0 2M Ago 5 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for First Solar, revealing an average target of $275.29, a high estimate of $343.00, and a low estimate of $210.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 5.57%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive First Solar is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $210.00 $245.00 Christine Cho Barclays Lowers Overweight $275.00 $290.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Lowers Neutral $257.00 $274.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Lowers Buy $335.00 $368.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $279.00 $311.00 Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $280.00 $315.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $245.00 $250.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $240.00 $250.00 Sean Morgan Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $278.00 $281.00 Ameet Thakkar BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $260.00 $286.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $252.00 $280.00 Andrew Percoco Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $297.00 $329.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Lowers Buy $269.00 $321.00 Sean Milligan Janney Montgomery Scott Announces Buy $260.00 - Vikram Bagri Citigroup Raises Buy $254.00 $200.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $280.00 $285.00 Philip Shen Roth MKM Lowers Buy $280.00 $320.00 Dushyant Ailani Jefferies Lowers Buy $266.00 $271.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Lowers Buy $321.00 $343.00 Jordan Levy Truist Securities Announces Buy $300.00 - Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Raises Buy $343.00 $320.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to First Solar. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of First Solar compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of First Solar's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering First Solar: A Closer Look

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

Understanding the Numbers: First Solar's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: First Solar's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.81%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 35.26%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.22%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.79%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.09.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

