Assessing First Horizon: Insights From 10 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $22.55, with a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. This current average has decreased by 0.62% from the previous average price target of $22.69.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive First Horizon. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Elian JP Morgan Raises Neutral $22.50 $19.50 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Outperform $24.00 $22.00 David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Buy $25.00 - John McDonald Truist Securities Announces Hold $21.00 - Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $22.00 $24.00 Brady Gailey Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $22.00 $24.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Buy $24.00 $23.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $22.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Lowers Overweight $23.00 $25.00 David George Baird Maintains Outperform $22.00 $22.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to First Horizon. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to First Horizon. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of First Horizon compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of First Horizon compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for First Horizon's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of First Horizon's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on First Horizon analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp is the parent company of First Tennessee Bank, a prominent regional bank with about 200 branches around Tennessee. The company's reportable segments are: Commercial, Consumer & Wealth, Wholesale, and Corporate. The majority of its revenue is generated from Commercial, Consumer & Wealth. The Commercial, Consumer & Wealth segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to commercial and consumer clients in the southern USA and other selected markets.

First Horizon: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: First Horizon's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.13%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: First Horizon's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 27.0%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.55%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Horizon's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.26%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, First Horizon adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

