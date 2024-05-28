Assessing Fidelity National Info: Insights From 17 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 17 analysts have published ratings on Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 7 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 6 4 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $80.18, along with a high estimate of $90.00 and a low estimate of $62.00. This current average has increased by 7.45% from the previous average price target of $74.62.

The standing of Fidelity National Info among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $83.00 $75.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $85.00 $83.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Buy $85.00 $76.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Raises Hold $75.00 $70.00 Moshe Katri Wedbush Maintains Outperform $75.00 - Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $85.00 $82.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $86.00 $81.00 David Togut Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $80.00 $75.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Raises Outperform $82.00 $75.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $90.00 - David Koning Baird Raises Neutral $82.00 $78.00 David Togut Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $75.00 $62.00 Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Raises Buy $84.00 $79.00 Tom Poutrieux Exane BNP Paribas Announces Neutral $72.00 - David Togut Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $62.00 $58.00 David Koning Baird Raises Neutral $78.00 $76.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $84.00 -

Delving into Fidelity National Info's Background

Fidelity National Information Services provides core processing and ancillary services to banks, but its business has expanded over time. By acquiring SunGard in 2015, the company now provides record-keeping and other services to investment firms. With the acquisition of Worldpay in 2019, FIS was providing payment processing services for merchants and holding leading positions in the United States and United Kingdom. But the company sold off a majority interest in Worldpay and now has only a minority stake.

Fidelity National Info: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Fidelity National Info displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.92%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Fidelity National Info's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 29.35% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.9%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fidelity National Info's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.59% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Fidelity National Info's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.63, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

