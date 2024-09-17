Assessing Fidelis Insurance Hldgs: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Fidelis Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:FIHL) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $21.08, with a high estimate of $24.00 and a low estimate of $18.50. Highlighting a 4.92% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $22.17.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Fidelis Insurance Hldgs among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Cox Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $18.50 - Alex Scott Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $21.00 - Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform $24.00 $24.00 Matthew Carletti JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $24.00 $24.00 David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $19.00 - Pablo Singzon JP Morgan Raises Neutral $20.00 $18.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fidelis Insurance Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Fidelis Insurance Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Fidelis Insurance Hldgs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Fidelis Insurance Hldgs's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Fidelis Insurance Hldgs analyst ratings.

Discovering Fidelis Insurance Hldgs: A Closer Look

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd is a global (re)insurance company. It classify the business into three underwriting segments, namely Bespoke, Specialty and Reinsurance. Specialty primarily comprises property D&F, energy, marine and aviation lines. Bespoke primarily comprises credit and political risk and other tailored solutions for clients including transactional liabilities and credit insurance. Reinsurance primarily comprises property reinsurance.

Fidelis Insurance Hldgs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Fidelis Insurance Hldgs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 18.63% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Fidelis Insurance Hldgs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.99%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fidelis Insurance Hldgs's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.46%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Fidelis Insurance Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.18, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.