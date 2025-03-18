Assessing Femasys: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Femasys and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $12.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $12.00 and a low estimate of $12.00. Consistency is reflected as the current average remains at the same level as the previous average price target.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Femasys by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Emily Bodnar HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Emily Bodnar HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Emily Bodnar HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Emily Bodnar HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Femasys. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Femasys compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Femasys's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Femasys's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Femasys: A Closer Look

Femasys Inc is a biomedical company focused on transforming women's healthcare by developing solutions and advancements providing clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company's mission is to provide women with minimally invasive, non-surgical product technologies, accessible in the office, improving patient care and overall health economics.

Breaking Down Femasys's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Femasys showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 127.09% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Femasys's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -974.73%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Femasys's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -62.82%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Femasys's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -30.17%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Femasys's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.21. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

