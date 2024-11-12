Assessing Federal Realty Investment: Insights From 11 Financial Analysts

In the latest quarter, 11 analysts provided ratings for Federal Realty Investment (NYSE:FRT), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Federal Realty Investment, presenting an average target of $122.55, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $116.00. This current average has increased by 5.4% from the previous average price target of $116.27.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Federal Realty Investment. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Mueller JP Morgan Raises Neutral $122.00 $121.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $119.00 $120.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $123.00 $120.00 Nicholas Joseph Citigroup Raises Buy $135.00 $120.00 Floris Van Dijkum Compass Point Raises Buy $130.00 $125.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Buy $121.00 $115.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $120.00 $119.00 Dori Kesten Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $122.00 $115.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $120.00 $112.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Raises Neutral $116.00 $104.00 RJ Milligan Raymond James Raises Outperform $120.00 $108.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust is a shopping center-focused retail real estate investment trust that owns high-quality properties in eight of the largest metropolitan markets. Its portfolio includes an interest in 102 properties, which includes 26.0 million square feet of retail space and over 3,100 multifamily units. Federal's retail portfolio includes grocery-anchored centers, superregional centers, power centers, and mixed-use urban centers. Federal Realty has focused on owning assets in highly desirable areas with significant growth, and as a result, the average population density and average median household income are higher for its portfolio than for any other retail REIT.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Federal Realty Investment displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.94%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Federal Realty Investment's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.41%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Federal Realty Investment's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.04%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Federal Realty Investment's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.7%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, Federal Realty Investment adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

