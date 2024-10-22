Assessing Expedia Group: Insights From 18 Financial Analysts

In the latest quarter, 18 analysts provided ratings for Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 16 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 9 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Expedia Group and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $144.33, accompanied by a high estimate of $180.00 and a low estimate of $130.00. This current average has increased by 3.44% from the previous average price target of $139.53.

The standing of Expedia Group among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Colantuoni Jefferies Raises Hold $160.00 $145.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $159.00 $130.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $130.00 $130.00 Jake Fuller BTIG Raises Buy $175.00 $150.00 Kevin Kopelman TD Cowen Announces Hold $150.00 - Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $130.00 $130.00 Greg Miller Truist Securities Announces Hold $148.00 - Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $130.00 - Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Neutral $145.00 $125.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Neutral $145.00 $140.00 Tom White DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $135.00 $135.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $140.00 $140.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $130.00 $140.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Maintains Buy $180.00 $180.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Lowers Neutral $137.00 $140.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Neutral $130.00 $125.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $140.00 $145.00 Trevor Young Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $134.00 $138.00

Expedia is the world's second-largest online travel agency by bookings, offering services for lodging (80% of total 2023 sales), air tickets (3%), rental cars, cruises, in-destination, and other (11%), and advertising revenue (6%). Expedia operates a number of branded travel booking sites, but its three core online travel agency brands are Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo. It also has a metasearch brand, Trivago. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of sales and profits.

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Expedia Group displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.96%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Expedia Group's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.85%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Expedia Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 43.4%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Expedia Group's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 7.37, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

