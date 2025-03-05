Assessing Evolus: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $24.5, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.37% from the previous average price target of $24.17.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Evolus among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Balaji Prasad Barclays Raises Overweight $22.00 $20.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Evolus. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Evolus compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Evolus's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Evolus's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Evolus's Background

Evolus Inc is a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach to delivering breakthrough products in the self-pay aesthetic market. The company's first commercial product is Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton, purified botulinum toxin type A formulation indicated for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines, also known as frown lines, in adults. Its primary market is the cash-pay aesthetic market, which includes medical products purchased by physicians and other customers that are then sold to consumers or used in procedures for aesthetic indications. It generates product revenue from the sale of Jeuveau in the United States and Europe, and service revenue from distribution partners in Canada.

Financial Milestones: Evolus's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Evolus's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 22.12% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Evolus's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -31.38%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Evolus's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -152.12%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.27%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Evolus's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 22.05. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

