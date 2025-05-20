Assessing Evertec: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $38.75, with a high estimate of $44.00 and a low estimate of $30.00. Observing a 7.64% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $36.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Evertec by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Neutral $39.00 $35.00 John Davis Raymond James Raises Outperform $42.00 $39.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $44.00 $42.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Neutral $30.00 $28.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Evertec. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Evertec. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Evertec compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Evertec compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Evertec's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Evertec's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Evertec

Evertec Inc is a transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. Its business segments are Merchant Acquiring, Payment Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Latin America Payments and Solutions, and Business Solutions which derive maximum revenue. The company serves a diversified customer base of financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies with mission-critical technology solutions that enable them to issue, process, and accept transactions securely. It derives maximum revenue from Latin America Payments and Solutions. Geographically, it operates in Puerto Rico, Caribbean, and Latin America.

Evertec: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Evertec's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.43% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 14.29%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 6.45%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Evertec's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.73%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Evertec's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.76, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

