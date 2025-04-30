Assessing Equity Residential: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Equity Residential and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $78.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $80.00 and a low estimate of $76.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $77.56, the current average has increased by 0.89%.

The standing of Equity Residential among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Simon Yarmak Stifel Lowers Buy $80.00 $82.25 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $78.00 $76.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $79.00 $78.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $76.00 $74.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Equity Residential. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Equity Residential compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Equity Residential's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Equity Residential's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Equity Residential owns a portfolio of 311 apartment communities with around 84,000 units and is developing two additional properties with 655 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties in the urban and suburban submarkets of Southern California, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., New York, Seattle, and Boston.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Equity Residential's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.4% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Equity Residential's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 54.61%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Equity Residential's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.83%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Equity Residential's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.01%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.76.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

