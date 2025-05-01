Assessing Equitable Holdings: Insights From 14 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 14 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 11 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 6 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $63.29, with a high estimate of $77.00 and a low estimate of $55.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.36% from the previous average price target of $60.07.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Equitable Holdings is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $61.00 $59.00 Thomas Gallagher Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $64.00 $69.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $59.00 $62.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $58.00 $68.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $55.00 $53.00 Michael Ward UBS Raises Buy $77.00 $49.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $68.00 $66.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $66.00 $62.00 Jack Matten BMO Capital Raises Outperform $72.00 $69.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $62.00 $61.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $61.00 $53.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $61.00 $60.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $62.00 $58.00 Mark Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $60.00 $52.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Equitable Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Equitable Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Equitable Holdings compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Equitable Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Equitable Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Equitable Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Equitable Holdings analyst ratings.

Delving into Equitable Holdings's Background

Equitable Holdings Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. The company provides variable annuities, tax-deferred investment and retirement plans, employee benefits, and protection solutions for individuals, families, and small businesses. Its business segments include Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Asset Management, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Asset Management segment which provides diversified investment management and related solutions globally to a broad range of clients through three main client channels - Institutional, Retail, and Private Wealth.

A Deep Dive into Equitable Holdings's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Equitable Holdings's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 66.87% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.11%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Equitable Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 100.58%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.29%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 76.27, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EQH

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for EQH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.