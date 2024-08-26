Assessing e.l.f. Beauty: Insights From 18 Financial Analysts

In the last three months, 18 analysts have published ratings on e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 8 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 5 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $228.78, a high estimate of $260.00, and a low estimate of $161.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $216.61, the current average has increased by 5.62%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive e.l.f. Beauty is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $260.00 $260.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $207.00 $224.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Raises Buy $223.00 $220.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Buy $230.00 $250.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $260.00 $258.00 Joel Beatty Baird Raises Outperform $240.00 $230.00 Olivia Tong Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy $235.00 $235.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Overweight $224.00 $182.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Hold $161.00 $151.00 Joel Beatty Baird Raises Outperform $230.00 $210.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $258.00 $210.00 Anna Lizzul B of A Securities Raises Buy $230.00 $220.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $210.00 $210.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $250.00 $214.00 Olivia Tong Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $235.00 $215.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Raises Buy $235.00 $190.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $220.00 $220.00 Bill Chappell Truist Securities Raises Buy $210.00 $200.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to e.l.f. Beauty. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of e.l.f. Beauty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of e.l.f. Beauty's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of e.l.f. Beauty's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering e.l.f. Beauty: A Closer Look

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a multi-brand beauty company that offers inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics and skin care products. The Company's mission is to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip, face, and skin concern. The company offers cosmetic accessories for women which include eyeliner, mascara, false eyelashes, lipstick, the foundation for the face, moisturizer, cleanser, and other tools through its stores and e-commerce channels. The products that the company sells are marketed under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, W3LL PEOPLE and Keys Soulcare brands. It carries out sales within the US and internationally, out of which maximum revenue is generated from the US.

e.l.f. Beauty's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, e.l.f. Beauty showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 49.99% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: e.l.f. Beauty's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.66%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.07%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): e.l.f. Beauty's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.07% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, e.l.f. Beauty adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

