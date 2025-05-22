Assessing Edwards Lifesciences: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $80.5, along with a high estimate of $95.00 and a low estimate of $75.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 5.46% increase from the previous average price target of $76.33.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Edwards Lifesciences by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $95.00 $84.00 Adam Maeder Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $83.00 $80.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $75.00 $71.00 Adam Maeder Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $80.00 $73.00 David Rescott Baird Raises Neutral $75.00 $72.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $75.00 $78.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Edwards Lifesciences. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Edwards Lifesciences. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Edwards Lifesciences compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Edwards Lifesciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Edwards Lifesciences's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Edwards Lifesciences's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Edwards Lifesciences

Spun off from Baxter International in 2000, Edwards Lifesciences designs, manufactures, and markets a range of medical devices and equipment for advanced stages of structural heart disease. It has established itself as a leader across key products, including surgical tissue heart valves, transcatheter aortic valves, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid valve technologies. The firm derives about 60% of its total sales from outside the US.

A Deep Dive into Edwards Lifesciences's Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Edwards Lifesciences's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.23% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Edwards Lifesciences's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 25.34%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Edwards Lifesciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.56%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Edwards Lifesciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.75%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Edwards Lifesciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.07, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

