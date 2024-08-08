Assessing Dynavax Technologies: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $25.5, a high estimate of $29.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. This current average represents a 4.67% decrease from the previous average price target of $26.75.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Dynavax Technologies by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Choi Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $15.00 $20.00 Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $29.00 $29.00 Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $29.00 $29.00 Edward White HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $29.00 $29.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Dynavax Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Dynavax Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Dynavax Technologies's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Dynavax Technologies's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Dynavax Technologies analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. Its current product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications as a vaccine for the prevention of HEPLISAV-B (Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted), operates in the business segment of discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines. Its Toll-like Receptor Immune Modulation Platform technology plays a vital role in innate immunity and subsequent adaptive immunity. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue from the sale of its CpG 1018 product and HEPLISAV-B.

Dynavax Technologies: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Dynavax Technologies's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 22.48% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Dynavax Technologies's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 15.43% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dynavax Technologies's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.81%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dynavax Technologies's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.14% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Dynavax Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.39. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DVAX

Date Firm Action From To Dec 2021 HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy Aug 2021 HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy Aug 2021 Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for DVAX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.