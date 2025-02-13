Assessing Dutch Bros: Insights From 11 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 11 analysts have published ratings on Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Dutch Bros, revealing an average target of $73.64, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $58.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 33.02% increase from the previous average price target of $55.36.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Dutch Bros among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Tarantino Baird Raises Outperform $95.00 $70.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Raises Outperform $100.00 $65.00 Andrew Charles TD Securities Raises Buy $89.00 $65.00 Sara Senatore B of A Securities Raises Buy $72.00 $61.00 Andy Barish Jefferies Raises Buy $69.00 $60.00 Chris O'Cull Stifel Raises Buy $62.00 $53.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Overweight $70.00 $38.00 David Tarantino Baird Raises Outperform $70.00 $60.00 John Ivankoe JP Morgan Raises Overweight $58.00 $48.00 Andy Barish Jefferies Raises Buy $60.00 $45.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Raises Buy $65.00 $44.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Dutch Bros. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dutch Bros compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Dutch Bros's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Dutch Bros's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Dutch Bros analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru coffee shops that are focused on serving hand-crafted beverages. The company's hand-crafted beverage-focused lineup features hot and cold espresso-based beverages, cold brew coffee products, proprietary energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies and other beverages. The company has two reportable operating segments company-operated shops and franchising and other.

A Deep Dive into Dutch Bros's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Dutch Bros's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 27.87%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Dutch Bros's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.74% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dutch Bros's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.45%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.53%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Dutch Bros's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.78, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings.

