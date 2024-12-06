Assessing Dutch Bros: Insights From 11 Financial Analysts

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $49.55, with a high estimate of $65.00 and a low estimate of $38.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 19.25% from the previous average price target of $41.55.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Dutch Bros among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dennis Geiger UBS Raises Buy $65.00 $44.00 Chris O'Cull Stifel Raises Buy $53.00 $42.00 Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $51.00 $36.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $38.00 $31.00 John Ivankoe JP Morgan Raises Overweight $48.00 $44.00 David Tarantino Baird Raises Neutral $46.00 $37.00 Dennis Geiger UBS Raises Buy $44.00 $39.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Raises Outperform $55.00 $45.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Raises Buy $53.00 $47.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Maintains Outperform $45.00 $45.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Maintains Buy $47.00 $47.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Dutch Bros. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dutch Bros compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Dutch Bros's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru coffee shops that are focused on serving hand-crafted beverages. The company's hand-crafted beverage-focused lineup features hot and cold espresso-based beverages, cold brew coffee products, proprietary energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies and other beverages. The company has two reportable operating segments company-operated shops and franchising and other.

Dutch Bros's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Dutch Bros's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 27.87%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Dutch Bros's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.74%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dutch Bros's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.45%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dutch Bros's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.53%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Dutch Bros's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.78, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

