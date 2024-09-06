Assessing DTE Energy: Insights From 9 Financial Analysts

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $128.33, a high estimate of $137.00, and a low estimate of $111.00. Marking an increase of 5.29%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $121.88.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive DTE Energy is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $135.00 $126.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Raises Buy $136.00 $131.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $121.00 $114.00 Andrew Weisel Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $137.00 $120.00 Paul Fremont Ladenburg Thalmann Announces Buy $131.00 - Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Overweight $128.00 $123.00 Neil Kalton Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $133.00 $125.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $123.00 $120.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $111.00 $116.00

DTE Energy owns two regulated utilities in Michigan that contribute 90% of earnings. DTE Electric serves approximately 2.3 million customers in southeastern Michigan, including Detroit. DTE Gas serves 1.3 million customers throughout the state. In addition, DTE has nonutility businesses and investments including energy marketing and trading, renewable natural gas facilities, and on-site industrial energy projects.

Financial Insights: DTE Energy

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: DTE Energy's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.12%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: DTE Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.2%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): DTE Energy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.89%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): DTE Energy's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.69%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: DTE Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.09, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

