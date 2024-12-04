Assessing Dime Community Bancshares: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $38.0, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 15.15% increase from the previous average price target of $33.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Dime Community Bancshares by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher O'Connell Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $42.00 $38.00 Matt Breese Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $39.00 $30.00 William Wallace Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $36.00 $35.00 William Wallace Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $35.00 $29.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Dime Community Bancshares. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Dime Community Bancshares compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Dime Community Bancshares's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Dime Community Bancshares's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Dime Community Bancshares analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Dime Community Bancshares's Background

Dime Community Bancshares Inc operates as a holding company. It gathers deposits from customers within its market area and via the internet and invests them in multifamily residential, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial (C&I) loans, and one-to-four family residential real estate loans, as well as mortgage-backed securities, obligations of the U.S. government and government- sponsored enterprises (GSEs), and corporate debt and equity securities.

Dime Community Bancshares: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Dime Community Bancshares's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.73% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.88%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dime Community Bancshares's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.99%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.08%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Dime Community Bancshares's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.72. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DCOM

Date Firm Action From To May 2021 Stephens & Co. Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight Apr 2021 Raymond James Upgrades Outperform Strong Buy Mar 2020 DA Davidson Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for DCOM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.