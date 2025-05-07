Assessing Diamondback Energy: Insights From 22 Financial Analysts

Across the recent three months, 22 analysts have shared their insights on Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 14 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 7 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $195.5, a high estimate of $242.00, and a low estimate of $157.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 6.26%.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Diamondback Energy is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $161.00 $167.00 Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Lowers Buy $170.00 $202.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Overweight $185.00 $200.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $194.00 $219.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $234.00 $240.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $180.00 $216.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $207.00 $215.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $163.00 $175.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $242.00 $238.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $175.00 $215.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $166.00 $167.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Buy $180.00 $157.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $206.00 $227.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Overweight $200.00 $210.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Neutral $157.00 $195.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $167.00 $212.00 John Freeman Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $214.00 $245.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $215.00 $219.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $204.00 $201.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $238.00 $236.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $227.00 $220.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $216.00 $212.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Diamondback Energy. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Diamondback Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Diamondback Energy's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Diamondback Energy is an independent oil and gas producer in the United States. The company operates exclusively in the Permian Basin. At the end of 2024, the company reported net proven reserves of 3.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged about 598,000 barrels per day in 2024, at a ratio of 56% oil, 23% natural gas liquids, and 21% natural gas.

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Diamondback Energy displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.06%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 34.85%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Diamondback Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.69%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Diamondback Energy's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.05%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Diamondback Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.36, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

