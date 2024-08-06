Assessing Delcath Systems: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $21.75, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.57% from the previous average price target of $21.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Delcath Systems is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00 Chase Knickerbocker Craig-Hallum Announces Buy $18.00 - Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $22.00 $20.00 Sudan Loganathan Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $25.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Delcath Systems. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Delcath Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Delcath Systems's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Delcath Systems's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Delcath Systems: A Closer Look

Delcath Systems Inc is an oncology company. It is focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The firm's product, Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection along with the Delcath Hepatic Delivery System, or Melphalan/HDS, is a drug and device combination product, designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Delcath Systems: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Delcath Systems displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 425.8%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Delcath Systems's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -353.97%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Delcath Systems's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -73.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -29.74%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, Delcath Systems adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

