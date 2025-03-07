Assessing Dave: Insights From 10 Financial Analysts

In the last three months, 10 analysts have published ratings on Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $123.9, a high estimate of $145.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.7% increase from the previous average price target of $117.22.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Dave. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Devin Ryan Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $135.00 $135.00 Jacob Stephan Lake Street Raises Buy $118.00 $103.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $110.00 $110.00 Hal Goetsch B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $142.00 $123.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Maintains Buy $145.00 $145.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $130.00 $120.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $110.00 $110.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Raises Outperform $110.00 $90.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Announces Buy $120.00 - Mark Palmer Benchmark Maintains Buy $119.00 $119.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Dave. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Dave compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Dave's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Dave's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Dave

Dave Inc is a financial services company. It is engaged in offering banking app that offers its customers banking, financial insights, overdraft protection, building credit and finding side gigs.

Dave: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Dave's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 37.91% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Dave's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 16.67%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.92%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dave's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 5.88%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Dave's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.41, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

