Assessing Dana: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Dana (NYSE:DAN) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Dana, revealing an average target of $19.29, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $17.71, the current average has increased by 8.92%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Dana by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dan Levy Barclays Raises Overweight $25.00 $20.00 Tom Narayan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $20.00 $14.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $15.00 $12.00 Dan Levy Barclays Raises Overweight $20.00 $17.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Buy $20.00 $18.00 Dan Levy Barclays Lowers Overweight $17.00 $23.00 Joseph Spak UBS Lowers Buy $18.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Dana. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Dana. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Dana compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Dana compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Dana's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Dana's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Dana

Dana Inc is engaged in the designing and manufacturing of efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company has four operating segments: Light Vehicles, Power Technologies, Commercial Vehicle, and Off-Highway. The Light Vehicles segment generates the majority portion of revenue by providing products to support light vehicle OEMs. Its products are designed for light trucks, SUVs, CUVs, vans, and passenger cars.

Dana's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Dana faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -14.0% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Dana's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.06%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dana's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.84%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.33%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, Dana faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

