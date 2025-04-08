Assessing CVRx: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $20.75, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. This current average has increased by 2.47% from the previous average price target of $20.25.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive CVRx. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |William Plovanic |Canaccord Genuity |Lowers |Buy | $18.00|$23.00 | |Matt O'Brien |Piper Sandler |Raises |Overweight | $20.00|$16.00 | |William Plovanic |Canaccord Genuity |Raises |Buy | $23.00|$22.00 | |Alexander Nowak |Craig-Hallum |Raises |Buy | $22.00|$20.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CVRx. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of CVRx compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for CVRx's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of CVRx's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About CVRx

CVRx Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing minimally invasive neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. Its proprietary platform technology, Barostim, is designed to leverage the power of the brain to address the imbalance of the Autonomic Nervous System, which causes heart failure and other cardiovascular diseases. Barostim provides Baroreflex Activation Therapy which in turn triggers an autonomic response to the heart. The majority of revenue is derived from the USA market.

Unraveling the Financial Story of CVRx

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining CVRx's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 35.71% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: CVRx's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -69.42%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CVRx's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -15.64%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CVRx's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, CVRx adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

