Assessing CVB Financial: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $22.4, along with a high estimate of $27.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. This current average has increased by 2.75% from the previous average price target of $21.80.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of CVB Financial by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $27.00 $23.00 Matthew Clark Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $23.00 $25.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Maintains Neutral $20.00 $20.00 Kelly Motta Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $22.00 $20.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Lowers Neutral $20.00 $21.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to CVB Financial. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CVB Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for CVB Financial's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into CVB Financial's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering CVB Financial: A Closer Look

CVB Financial Corp is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. Citizens Business Bank offers banking, lending, and investing services. It provides a full complement of lending products, including commercial, agribusiness, consumer, SBA, real estate, and construction loans, as well as equipment and vehicle leasing. Commercial products include lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending and letters of credit.

Financial Milestones: CVB Financial's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining CVB Financial's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -14.59% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 43.36%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.36%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CVB Financial's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.32%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: CVB Financial's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.23.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

