Assessing Cummins: Insights From 8 Financial Analysts

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $406.38, with a high estimate of $451.00 and a low estimate of $358.00. Observing a 4.37% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $389.38.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Cummins among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $375.00 $420.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $451.00 $408.00 David Leiker Baird Raises Neutral $407.00 $395.00 Adam Seiden Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $381.00 $310.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Hold $425.00 $424.00 Kyle Menges Citigroup Lowers Buy $430.00 $435.00 Michael Feniger B of A Securities Raises Neutral $358.00 $354.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Hold $424.00 $369.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cummins. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cummins compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Cummins's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Cummins's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Cummins's Background

Cummins is the top manufacturer of diesel engines used in commercial trucks, off-highway machinery, and railroad locomotives, in addition to standby and prime power generators. The company also sells powertrain components, which include transmissions, turbochargers, aftertreatment systems, and fuel systems. Cummins is in the unique position of competing with its primary customers, heavy-duty truck manufacturers, who make and aggressively market their own engines. Despite robust competition across all its segments and increasing government regulation of carbon emissions, Cummins has maintained its leadership position in the industry.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Cummins

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Cummins's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.12% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.95%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cummins's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.06%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cummins's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.31%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Cummins's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.74, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

