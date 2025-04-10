Assessing Crocs: Insights From 9 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $132.56, a high estimate of $153.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 4.78% lower than the prior average price target of $139.22.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Crocs among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Jim Duffy |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $127.00|$138.00 | |Laura Champine |Loop Capital |Maintains |Buy | $110.00|$110.00 | |Jay Sole |UBS |Raises |Neutral | $132.00|$122.00 | |Adrienne Yih |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $122.00|$125.00 | |Christopher Nardone |B of A Securities |Raises |Buy | $153.00|$144.00 | |Tom Nikic |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $129.00|$129.00 | |Jonathan Komp |Baird |Lowers |Outperform | $150.00|$180.00 | |Robert Drbul |Guggenheim |Lowers |Buy | $150.00|$155.00 | |Ashley Owens |Keybanc |Lowers |Overweight | $120.00|$150.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Crocs. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Crocs. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Crocs compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Crocs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Crocs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Crocs's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Crocs analyst ratings.

Delving into Crocs's Background

Crocs Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear accessories for men, women, and children. The reportable geographic segments of the company are the United States and other Countries.

Breaking Down Crocs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Crocs displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.09%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Crocs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 37.27% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Crocs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 20.72%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Crocs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.75% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.93, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CROX

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Loop Capital Upgrades Hold Buy Feb 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for CROX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.