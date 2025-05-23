Assessing Cracker Barrel Old: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 1 0 2 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 1

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Cracker Barrel Old, presenting an average target of $46.5, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $39.00. Observing a 1.64% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $45.75.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Cracker Barrel Old is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jon Tower Citigroup Raises Sell $42.00 $39.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $55.00 $51.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Raises Sell $39.00 $38.00 Alton Stump Loop Capital Lowers Hold $50.00 $55.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Cracker Barrel Old. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Cracker Barrel Old's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Cracker Barrel Old: A Closer Look

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc operates hundreds of full-service restaurants throughout the United States. The restaurants of the company are open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with menus that offer home-style country food. The company generates maximum revenue from the Restaurants.

A Deep Dive into Cracker Barrel Old's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Cracker Barrel Old's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.5% as of 31 January, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cracker Barrel Old's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.34%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.93%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cracker Barrel Old's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.02%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 2.45.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

