Assessing Coterra Energy: Insights From 17 Financial Analysts

In the latest quarter, 17 analysts provided ratings for Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 11 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $34.94, with a high estimate of $38.00 and a low estimate of $30.00. A 1.91% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $35.62.

The standing of Coterra Energy among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Overweight $35.00 $37.00 Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Lowers Buy $33.00 $34.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Overweight $37.00 $38.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $32.00 $34.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $36.00 $35.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $32.00 $33.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $33.00 $38.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $33.00 $37.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $30.00 $32.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Overweight $38.00 $37.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $33.00 $36.00 Charles Meade Johnson Rice Announces Accumulate $37.00 - John Freeman Raymond James Lowers Outperform $37.00 $41.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $37.00 $34.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Overweight $37.00 $36.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $37.00 $35.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $37.00 $33.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Coterra Energy compared to the broader market.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Coterra Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations are mainly concentrated in areas with hydrocarbon resources, which are conducive to multi-well, repeatable development programs, and include the Permian Basin located in Texas and New Mexico, the Marcellus Shale in northeast Pennsylvania, and the Anadarko Basin located in the mid-continent region in Oklahoma. The company operates in one segment, oil and natural gas development, exploration, and production, in the continental U.S.

Understanding the Numbers: Coterra Energy's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Coterra Energy's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -12.59% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Coterra Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 21.36%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coterra Energy's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.28%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coterra Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.43% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, Coterra Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

