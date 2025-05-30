Assessing Costco Wholesale: Insights From 17 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 17 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 11 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 5 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Costco Wholesale, presenting an average target of $1072.35, a high estimate of $1135.00, and a low estimate of $975.00. Experiencing a 0.48% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $1077.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Costco Wholesale among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $1100.00 $1100.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $1100.00 $1100.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $1100.00 $1100.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $1100.00 $1100.00 David Belinger Mizuho Announces Neutral $975.00 - Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $1100.00 $1100.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Lowers Buy $1045.00 $1150.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $1100.00 $1100.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Lowers Buy $1035.00 $1075.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $1070.00 $1050.00 Karen Short Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $980.00 $940.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Lowers Buy $1135.00 $1150.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Hold $995.00 $935.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Overweight $1070.00 $1065.00 Peter Benedict Baird Raises Outperform $1125.00 $1075.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $1100.00 $1100.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $1100.00 $1100.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Costco Wholesale. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Costco Wholesale compared to the broader market.

Stay up to date on Costco Wholesale analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Costco Wholesale

Costco operates a membership-based, no-frills retail model predicated on offering a select product assortment in bulk quantities at bargain prices. The firm avoids maintaining costly product displays by keeping inventory on pallets and limits distribution expenses by storing its inventory at point of sale in the warehouse. Given its frugal cost structure, the firm is able to price its merchandise below that of competing retailers, driving high sales volume per warehouse and generating strong profits on thin margins. Costco operates over 600 warehouses in the United States and has over 60% share in the domestic warehouse club industry. Internationally, Costco operates another 280 warehouses, primarily in Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the UK.

Costco Wholesale's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Costco Wholesale's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 28 February, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.04%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.81%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Costco Wholesale's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.15%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Costco Wholesale's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.44%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, Costco Wholesale adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Latest Ratings for COST

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

