Assessing Corsair Gaming: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Corsair Gaming, revealing an average target of $10.5, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. This current average represents a 24.08% decrease from the previous average price target of $13.83.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Corsair Gaming among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Colin Sebastian Baird Lowers Neutral $8.00 $10.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $9.00 $13.00 Michael Pachter Wedbush Lowers Outperform $11.00 $13.00 Mario Lu Barclays Lowers Overweight $14.00 $17.00 Drew Crum Stifel Lowers Buy $11.00 $16.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Lowers Neutral $10.00 $14.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Corsair Gaming. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Corsair Gaming compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Corsair Gaming's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Corsair Gaming's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Corsair Gaming analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Corsair Gaming: A Closer Look

Corsair Gaming Inc is engaged in the business of providing high-performance gear for gamers and content creators. The product portfolio includes Cases, Keyboards, Mice, Headsets, Power Supplies, Gaming Computers, Gaming Chairs, Mousepads, and other related products. The company operates in two segments namely, Gamer and Creator peripherals, which is the key revenue-generating segment; and Gaming Components and Systems. Geographically, the group derives revenue from the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific.

Financial Milestones: Corsair Gaming's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Corsair Gaming faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -19.71% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Corsair Gaming's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -11.32%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Corsair Gaming's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.53%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Corsair Gaming's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.37%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Corsair Gaming's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.39.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CRSR

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral Feb 2022 Wedbush Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Barclays Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CRSR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.