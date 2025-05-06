Assessing Corcept Therapeutics: Insights From 9 Financial Analysts

Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Corcept Therapeutics, presenting an average target of $122.89, a high estimate of $150.00, and a low estimate of $78.00. Marking an increase of 17.53%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $104.56.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Corcept Therapeutics by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $145.00 $150.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $131.00 $128.00 Edward Nash Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $142.00 $130.00 Joon Lee Truist Securities Raises Buy $150.00 $76.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $150.00 $115.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $78.00 $67.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $115.00 $115.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $115.00 $80.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Corcept Therapeutics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Corcept Therapeutics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Corcept Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Corcept Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Corcept Therapeutics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Corcept Therapeutics's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Corcept Therapeutics analyst ratings.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of medications that treat severe metabolic, oncologic and neuropsychiatric disorders by modulating the effect of the hormone cortisol. The company's compounds are being evaluated in clinical trials as potential treatments for a variety of serious disorders - hypercortisolism, advanced ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, ALS, and MASH.

Corcept Therapeutics: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Corcept Therapeutics's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 34.33% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Corcept Therapeutics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 16.71%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Corcept Therapeutics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.61%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.74%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CORT

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for CORT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.