Assessing Cooper Companies: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Cooper Companies and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $114.43, accompanied by a high estimate of $125.00 and a low estimate of $100.00. Observing a 10.83% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $103.25.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Cooper Companies by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $116.00 $108.00 Issie Kirby Redburn Atlantic Announces Buy $125.00 - Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Raises Overweight $120.00 $100.00 Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Raises Neutral $100.00 $94.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $115.00 $110.00 Anthony Petrone Mizuho Raises Buy $115.00 $102.50 Jonathan Block Stifel Raises Buy $110.00 $105.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Cooper Companies. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cooper Companies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Cooper Companies's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

The Cooper Companies is one of the largest eye care companies in the U.S. It operates in two segments: CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision is a pure-play contact lens business and is composed of a suite of spherical, multifocal, and toric contact lenses. The company also has one of the most comprehensive specialty lens portfolios in the world. With brands including Proclear, Biofinity, MyDay, and clariti, Cooper controls roughly a quarter of the U.S. contact lens market. CooperSurgical, founded in 1990, is made up of equipment related to reproductive care, fertility, and women's care. Cooper has the broadest medical device coverage of the entire IVF cycle. It also has Paragard, the only hormone-free IUD in the U.S., and controls 17% of the U.S. IUD market.

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Cooper Companies displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 January, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.51%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.72%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.07%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cooper Companies's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.69% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Cooper Companies's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.36.

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

