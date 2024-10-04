Assessing Conmed: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

Ratings for Conmed (NYSE:CNMD) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $87.83, along with a high estimate of $106.00 and a low estimate of $71.00. A decline of 7.55% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Conmed by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $97.00 $97.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $80.00 $95.00 Rick Wise Stifel Lowers Buy $76.00 $88.00 Vik Chopra Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $71.00 $77.00 Mike Matson Needham Lowers Buy $97.00 $106.00 Mike Matson Needham Lowers Buy $106.00 $107.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Conmed. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Conmed compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Conmed's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Conmed's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Conmed Better

Conmed Corp is a Utica, New York-based medical equipment company that focuses on sports medicine procedures and general surgeries. The firm currently reports through two reporting units, orthopedic surgery, and general surgery. From a geographic perspective, the firm is U.S.-centric, with maximum domestic sales accounting for revenue, EMEA accounting for second place, APAC at third, and the non-U.S. Americas region driving the remaining revenue.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Conmed

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Conmed's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.55%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Conmed's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.03% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Conmed's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.45%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Conmed's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.3% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Conmed's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.1, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

