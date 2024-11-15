Assessing Comerica: Insights From 20 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Comerica (NYSE:CMA) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 20 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 11 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 5 2 0 2M Ago 1 1 4 1 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $65.25, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $51.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 13.18% increase from the previous average price target of $57.65.

The standing of Comerica among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $73.00 $51.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $69.00 $64.00 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $71.00 $63.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $67.00 $63.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Neutral $68.00 $64.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $70.00 $66.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $51.00 $43.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $70.00 $64.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Raises Neutral $70.00 $65.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Underweight $66.00 $56.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Raises Neutral $65.00 $57.00 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $63.00 $55.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $52.00 $55.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $64.00 $58.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $63.00 $61.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Outperform $75.00 $52.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $66.00 $53.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $58.00 $58.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $55.00 $55.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $69.00 $50.00

With assets of around $80 billion, Comerica is primarily a relationship-based commercial bank headquartered in Dallas. In addition to Texas, Comerica's other primary geographies are California and Michigan, with locations also in Arizona and Florida and select businesses operating in several other states as well as Canada and Mexico.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Comerica's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.49%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Comerica's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 21.82% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Comerica's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.78% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Comerica's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Comerica's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

