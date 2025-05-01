Assessing The Chefs' Warehouse: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $69.0, a high estimate of $73.00, and a low estimate of $68.00. Observing a 11.89% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $61.67.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of The Chefs' Warehouse among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Carden UBS Raises Buy $68.00 $67.00 Todd Brooks Benchmark Maintains Buy $68.00 $68.00 Ben Klieve Lake Street Raises Buy $68.00 $60.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Raises Outperform $73.00 $60.00 Todd Brooks Benchmark Raises Buy $68.00 $55.00 Mark Carden UBS Raises Buy $69.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to The Chefs' Warehouse. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of The Chefs' Warehouse's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into The Chefs' Warehouse's Background

The Chefs' Warehouse Inc is a specialty food distributor in metropolitan areas across the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio is comprised of imported and local specialty food products such as cheese, cooking oils, chocolates, dried food, baking products, meats, and other food products. It operates via one reporting segment called Food Product Distribution. Operations are concentrated on the east, midwest, and west coasts of the U.S. The company provides service to restaurants, clubs, hotels, caterers, schools, bakeries, casinos, and specialty food stores.

The Chefs' Warehouse: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: The Chefs' Warehouse displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.74%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The Chefs' Warehouse's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.31%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The Chefs' Warehouse's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.7% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The Chefs' Warehouse's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.32% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.7.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

