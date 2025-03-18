Assessing Cerence: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Cerence, presenting an average target of $14.2, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 23.48% from the previous average price target of $11.50.

The standing of Cerence among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $16.00 $16.00 Chris McNally Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $9.00 $6.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $16.00 $16.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Announces Buy $16.00 - Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $14.00 $8.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cerence. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cerence compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Cerence's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

About Cerence

Cerence Inc is a United States-based software company. It is involved in developing mobility-based solutions for drivers and their cars. The customers include all automobile original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs, or their tier 1 suppliers. The company's revenue is generated by selling software licenses and cloud-connected services. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Other Americas; Germany; Other Europe, the Middle East, Africa; Japan, and Other Asia-Pacific.

Breaking Down Cerence's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Cerence's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -63.21%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cerence's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -47.72%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cerence's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -18.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cerence's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.68%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, Cerence faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

