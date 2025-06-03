Assessing Cencora: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

Cencora (NYSE:COR) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Cencora, revealing an average target of $322.67, a high estimate of $355.00, and a low estimate of $274.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $289.50, the current average has increased by 11.46%.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Cencora. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $337.00 $274.00 Michael Rollins Citigroup Raises Buy $355.00 $330.00 David Rodgers Baird Raises Outperform $350.00 $314.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Raises Buy $335.00 $298.00 Michael Funk B of A Securities Raises Neutral $285.00 $270.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $274.00 $251.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Cencora. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Cencora's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Cencora

Cencora is one of three domestic leading pharmaceutical wholesalers. It sources and distributes branded, generic, and specialty pharmaceutical products to pharmacies (retail chains, independent, and mail order), hospital networks, and healthcare providers. It and McKesson and Cardinal Health constitute over 90% of the US pharmaceutical wholesale industry. Cencora also provides commercialization services for manufacturers of pharmaceuticals and medical devices, global specialty drug logistics (World Courier), and animal health product distribution (MWI Animal Health). Cencora expanded its international presence in 2021 by purchasing Alliance Healthcare, one of the leading drug wholesalers in Europe.

Cencora: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Cencora's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.29% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Cencora's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.95%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cencora's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 115.84%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cencora's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.02%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 7.76, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

